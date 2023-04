April 5, 2023, Warsaw, Poland: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland on 05 April, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Poland on Wednesday to meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and make a public appearance meeting with Ukrainian and Polish citizens in Warsaw.,Image: 767436547, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * France Rights OUT *, Model Release: no