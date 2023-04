epa10545821 Investigators inspect the damage after a missile strike in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 27 March 2023. One person was killed and 25 people injured in Russian missile strikes on Sloviansk and Druzhkivka, according to the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russian troops on 24 February 2022, entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/Maria Senovilla