DFW05 - 20020613 - DALLAS, UNITED STATES : Bishop Wilton Gregory addresses the opening session of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops opening session at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas, Thursday 13 June 2002. Gregory, from Belleville, Illinois is the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and the first African-American to head the group. EPA PHOTO REUTERS POOL/RICK WILKING/pkb