(211101) -- HARBIN, Nov. 1, 2021 (Xinhua) -- People walk past the closed Harbin No.6 High School in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 1, 2021. Authorities in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have ordered to suspend in-person classes at local kindergartens and primary and middle schools for one week starting Monday for COVID-19 control.,Image: 640869825, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia