epa10107998 Rockets are fired by fighters from Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the east Gaza City, 05 August 2022. Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets targeting Israel in response to earlier Israeli airstrikes in which, according to the Palestinian ministry of health, at least ten people were killed, including a child. Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that senior leader Tayseer al-Jabari was killed in the attacks. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER