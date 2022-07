Ziua Z pentru oprirea gazelor rusești către Europa. Cum poate fi afectată România

epa07366283 (FILE) - Onshore manager Mikhail Sarakhan walks amid installations of the natural gas pipeline 'Nord Stream' in Lubmin, Germany, 23 March 2012 (reissued 13 February 2019). Reports on 13 February 2019 state the European Union has reached a provisional compromise agreement on more control on the Nord Stream gas pipeline that is currently being built across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. EPA-EFE/STEFAN SAUER GERMANY OUT