LIVE. Armin Van Buuren, Tom Odell, Jamala, Andra, INNA sau Carla’s Dreams, într-un concert umanitar pentru Ucraina. Evenimentul este preluat și de Libertatea

epa07758082 Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren performs during the Untold 2019 electronic music festival, in Cluj, Romania, 03 August 2019 (issued 05 August 2019). The fifth edition of the festival, the biggest in Romania, took place from 01 to 04 August 2019, gathering a total of 350,000 fans from Romania and abroad, with 200 artists from all over the world performing on ten stages. The main stage, one of the biggest in Europe, was placed inside the Cluj Arena Stadium, having a width of 90m and a height of 30m, as well as LED screens on a surface of 1,500 square meters and 1,000 laser spots. The first two sessions ofthe electronic ticket sales were sold out in 3, respectively 10 minutes, each run having made 15,000 festival tickets available to festival-goers. EPA-EFE/MIRCEA ROSCA