De
Petrecerile de Halloween organizate de Heidi Klum sunt deja consacrate în lumea celebrităților, iar în fiecare an modelul reușește să surprindă cu un costum inedit, potrivit Daily Mail.
Dacă anul trecut Heidi a ales să fie Prințesa Fiona, personajul Disney din „Shrek”, anul acesta ea a ales să se transforme într-un extraterestru humanoid.
Heidi Klum a transmis pe Instagram întregul proces prin care a devenit un extraterestru, postând înregistrări video din vitrina Amazon Books din Manhattan.
Operațiunea de lipire și machiaj a durat 12 ore. Costumul lui Heidi conţine proteze din silicon, un body cu intestine la vedere şi porţiuni de metal.
Modelul venit la petrecere alături de soțul ei, muzicianul Tom Kaulitz, care s-a costumat într-un astronaut zombie.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Thank you to all of the people who worked so hard to make #heidiklumhalloween2019 such a blast! Also, thank you to all of the fans who came out in the rain to watch me get ready. The @prorenfx team are such talented artists… it really is an honor to be their living canvas… I was so happy that @amazonprimevideo allowed us to show people how much work the team put in to make my crazy fantasy a reality! Thank you to @cathedralenewyork @moxyeastvillage for hosting my party and for this amazing cake ? celebrating my past 19 years of costumes! Finally, a huge thank you to the one and only @questlove for keeping me dancing even after 13 hours in the makeup chair! ?????♀️???? #heidihalloween [email protected]
La petrecere au luat parte numeroase vedete, printre care Lupita Nyong’o, Coco Austin și Neil Patrick Harris.
Avertizăm că imaginile de mai jos sunt șocante.