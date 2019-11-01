Mergi direct la conținut »
Heidi Klum, apariție terifiantă la petrecerea de Halloween! Și-a speriat toți invitații

Heidi Klum, supermodelul german în vârstă de 46 de ani, a ales anul acesta, la petrecerea de Halloween dată de ea în New York City, un costum care nu avea cum să nu atragă toate privirile, scrie Daily Mail.

Petrecerile de Halloween organizate de Heidi Klum sunt deja consacrate în lumea celebrităților, iar în fiecare an modelul reușește să surprindă cu un costum inedit, potrivit Daily Mail.

Dacă anul trecut Heidi a ales să fie Prințesa Fiona, personajul Disney din „Shrek”, anul acesta ea a ales să se transforme într-un extraterestru humanoid.

Heidi Klum a transmis pe Instagram întregul proces prin care a devenit un extraterestru, postând înregistrări video din vitrina Amazon Books din Manhattan.

Operațiunea de lipire și machiaj a durat 12 ore. Costumul lui Heidi conţine proteze din silicon, un body cu intestine la vedere şi porţiuni de metal.

Modelul venit la petrecere alături de soțul ei, muzicianul Tom Kaulitz, care s-a costumat într-un astronaut zombie.

La petrecere au luat parte numeroase vedete, printre care Lupita Nyong’o, Coco Austin și Neil Patrick Harris.

Avertizăm că imaginile de mai jos sunt șocante.

