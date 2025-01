FILED - 15 January 2025, Israel, Tel Aviv: Demonstrators embrace each other during a protest in front of the Israeli Defence Ministry, calling for the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza since October 2023. The protest comes amid reports of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of hostages, according to officials from Hamas, the United States, and other mediators. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa