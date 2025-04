A broadcast screen of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on April 3, 2025, depicts news of US President Donald Trump unveiling sweeping new trade tariffs. Trump ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war on April 2 as he slapped 10 percent tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh extra levies on key trading partners.,Image: 982772020, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no