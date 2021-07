20 April 2020, Saxony, Schkeuditz: Romanian harvest workers leave Leipzig/Halle Airport. There is a sign in the middle in Romanian ''Minimum distance 1.5m''. Late in the evening, 180 Romanian helpers were flown in for the asparagus and strawberry harvest in Thuringia. The harvest helpers from Romania are helping three Thuringian farms. (Credit Image: © Peter Endig/DPA via ZUMA Press)