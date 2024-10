Moldova's President Maia talks to a woman in downtown city during feast organised for the celebration of Chisinau, on October 14, 2024. Moldova, long torn, faces a decisive choice in the presidential election on October 20, 2024, in a landscape shaken by the war in neighbouring Ukraine. Leader Maia Sandu, who has resolutely turned this former Soviet republic toward the West, is the favourite in this race with eleven candidates. But the authorities warn against attempts to destabilise by Russia, accused of wanting to derail the referendum on membership in the European Union organised at the same time.,Image: 920982324, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no