epa08306801 Healthcare personnel wearing protective suits and mask at work in the intensive care unit of the Brescia's Hospital, Italy, 19 March 2020. Italy has reported at least 35,713 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 2,978 deaths so far. The Mediterranean country remains in total lockdown as the pandemic disease spreads through Europe. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA