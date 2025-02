KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA - FEBRUARY 01: Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, hands over two out of three Israeli hostages in Khan Younis in southern Gaza to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal in Khan Younis, Gaza on February 01, 2025. The hostages handed over so far are Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas while Keith Samuel Siegel is set for release later on Saturday. Ashraf Amra / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM