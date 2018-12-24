Cel mai sexy suporter al echipei FC Barcelona. Miss Bum Bum: ”În 2019, vreau ca echipa să câștige Liga Campionilor și La Liga”

„Mis Bum Bum” e cel mai sexy fan al Barcelonei.
Într-un interviu recent pentru World Magazine, Suzy a declarat că dorește ca FC Barcelona să câștige Liga Campionilor în 2019 și, desigur, La Liga.
Suzy e cea mai înfocată supertă a starului argentinian Lionel Messi. Dar a fost blocată pe reţelele de socializare de Leo, pe motiv că-i trimitea fotografii provocatoare cu ea!
View this post on Instagram
CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY!! Xmas is all about giving and I am giving my fans some fire content in my platform ONLYFANS!! ?over the next 3 days before Christmas! Every day I will be posting photos from this Xmas themed So make sure you are subbed to see all the pics,videos chat with me and much more. Link in bio xxxx ???? EXCLUSIVE PLATFORM ????????????
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Loading...
Comentarii