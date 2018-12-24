MENIU CAUTĂ
24 Dec. 2018 11:29

Cel mai sexy suporter al echipei FC Barcelona. Miss Bum Bum: ”În 2019, vreau ca echipa să câștige Liga Campionilor și La Liga”
Brazilianca Suzy Cortez are cel mai bombat fund din Brazilia, fiind declarată Miss Bum Bum, iar acum candidează și pentru cel mai bine lucrat corp!

„Mis Bum Bum” e cel mai sexy fan al Barcelonei.

Într-un interviu recent pentru World Magazine, Suzy a declarat că dorește ca FC Barcelona să câștige Liga Campionilor în 2019 și, desigur, La Liga.

Suzy e cea mai înfocată supertă a starului argentinian Lionel Messi. Dar a fost blocată pe reţelele de socializare de Leo, pe motiv că-i trimitea fotografii provocatoare cu ea!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Cover page @spicyfireoficial #brasil??

A post shared by Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Cover page Playboy @playboyportugalmagazine #portugal??

A post shared by Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) on

