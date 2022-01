This screen grab from AFPTV shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic (C) walking ahead of his coach Goran Ivanisevic (R) after they disembarked from their plane at the airport in Dubai on January 17, 2022, after losing a legal battle on January 16 in Australia to stay and play in the Australian Open tennis tournament over his coronavirus vaccination status.,Image: 653624027, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia