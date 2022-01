epa09677273 Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic's uncle Goran (L), mother Diana (2-L), father Srdjan (2-R), and brother Djordje (R) pose for photographers during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, 10 January 2022. Novak Djokovic was to be released from an immigration detention center in Melbourne after an order by the Federal Circuit Court. The tennis world number one had been staying in a hotel-turned-detention center after his visa was revoked upon landing in Australia. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC