epa08301526 (FILE) - A general view of Court Philippe Chatrier as Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men?s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019 (reissued on 17 March 2020). The French Tennis Federation communicated on 17 March 2020 that the 2020 French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros is postponed and will be played from 20 September and 04 October 2020 amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT