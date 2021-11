epa09549761 Bayern's Joshua Kimmich (R) and his teammate Thomas Mueller (L) react after conceding the 0-5 goal during the German DFB Cup second round soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Bayern Muenchen at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 27 October 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.