epa05667420 (FILE) A file picture dated 12 August 2016 of Romania's Gabriel Sincraian during an attempt during the men's 85kg category final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Weightlifting events at the Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Romanian weightlifter Gabriel Sincraian has been stripped of his bronze medal after failing doping tests at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed on 08 December 2016. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH