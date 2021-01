France's rider Pierre Cherpin, 52, competes during the Stage 2 of the Dakar 2021, on January 4, 2021. French motorcyclist Pierre Cherpin has died from his injuries after a fall during the Dakar Rally, becoming the notoriously perilous race's first fatality this year, organisers said on January 15, 2021. Cherpin, 52, died during his medical transfer to France after he crashed at 178 kilometres (110 miles) per hour on Sunday.,Image: 583655236, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no