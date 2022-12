Pele, known as the King of professional soccer, deftly maneuvers over a fallen Romania defender named Lupescu to score first goal in the Brazil-Romania match in the World Cup tourney at Guadalajara, Mexico on Wednesday, June 10, 1970. Defender Lucescu vainly tries to reach ball from Pele’s control and fails. The Brazil team won 3-2.,Image: 597325046, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no