epa08872988 Players of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir take a knee before the start of the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, 09 December 2020. The match is due to be resumed after being suspended on 08 December following alleged racist comments made by the fourth official. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON