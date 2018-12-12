Vicki Zontag, cea mai sexy iubită de baschetbalist. Neamțul Maik Zirbes o are acasă

Format de Trier, Zirbes a mai jucat la Brose Baskets, Maccabi Tel Aviv sau Bayern Munchen.
Internaționalul german are un palmares frumos:
- 2× ABA League champion (2015, 2016)
- 2× German League champion (2013, 2018)
- 2× Serbian League champion (2015, 2016)
- Serbian Cup winner (2015)
- German Cup winner (2018)
- Adriatic Supercup winner (2018)
- BBL Most Improved Player (2012)
- BBL Best German Young Player (2012)
- 2× BBL All-Star (2012–2013)
- All-ABA League Team (2016)
Dar mai remarcabila pare noua sa prietenă.
Zirbes are o nouă iubită, a notat Kurir: modelul german Vicky Zontag, o adevărată bomba sexy .
Blonda obișnuiește să publice pe profilul ei de Instagram imagini incendiare.
no idea if Im able to save your life, but at least Im looking great hahah #baywatch
