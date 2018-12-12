MENIU CAUTĂ
12 Dec. 2018 12:20

Vicki Zontag, cea mai sexy iubită de baschetbalist. Neamțul Maik Zirbes o are acasă

Germanul Maik Zirbes, 28 de ani, 2.07 metri, legitimat la Steaua Roșie Belgrad, va fi fericit de Crăciun. Vicki Zontag, cea mai sexy iubită de baschetbalist, a decretat presa din Serbia!

Format de Trier, Zirbes a mai jucat la Brose Baskets, Maccabi Tel Aviv sau Bayern Munchen.

Internaționalul german are un palmares frumos:

  • 2× ABA League champion (2015, 2016)
  • 2× German League champion (2013, 2018)
  • 2× Serbian League champion (2015, 2016)
  • Serbian Cup winner (2015)
  • German Cup winner (2018)
  • Adriatic Supercup winner (2018)
  • BBL Most Improved Player (2012)
  • BBL Best German Young Player (2012)
  • 2× BBL All-Star (2012–2013)
  • All-ABA League Team (2016)

epa05255934 Maik Zirbes (C) of Belgrade in action against CSKA Moscow’s Andrey Vorontsevich (R) during the Euroleague playoff basketball match between CSKA Moscow and Crvena Zvezda Telecom Belgrade in Moscow, Russia, 12 April 2016. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epa05266086 Maik Zirbes (L), of Red Star in action against Nando De Colo (R) of CSK Moscow during the Euroleague basketball match between Red Star and CSK Moscow in Belgrade, Serbia, 18 April 2016. EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Dar mai remarcabila pare noua sa prietenă.

Zirbes are o nouă iubită, a notat Kurir: modelul german Vicky Zontag, o adevărată bomba sexy .

Blonda obișnuiește să publice pe profilul ei de Instagram imagini incendiare.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

no idea if Im able to save your life, but at least Im looking great hahah #baywatch

A post shared by Viktoria S. (@shesnocrush) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

22 years suits me well, huh? ? #belatedbirthdaypost

A post shared by Viktoria S. (@shesnocrush) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

one of those typical behind the scenes shots ???‍♀️

A post shared by Viktoria S. (@shesnocrush) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

always the idiot by your side. ???

A post shared by Viktoria S. (@shesnocrush) on

