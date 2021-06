The luxurious Caribbean estate which belonged to Prince has been put up for auction. The stunning Turks and Caicos Caribbean hideaway was previously up for sale for $12 million. It’ll now be auctioned off on July 12th. While no starting bid was indicated, prospective buyers are required to place a $100,000 deposit and provide proof that they can afford the purchase. Prince snapped up the idyllic retreat in 2010 and immediately had the driveway painted purple. It has 10,000 square feet of living space, breath-taking ocean views, two beaches, a 200-foot dock and it is on five acres in the exclusive Providenciales region – which is located on the south of the island. There are ten bedroom and ten bathrooms spread through the villa, a two-storey guest house and another house for staff. Inside the main residence, the master bedroom suite has his and hers walk-in closets, a dining room and kitchen, a covered terrace with a bar, a gym and a home cinema. Outside, there’s a pool, tennis court, tropical gardens, walking trails and a security guard house.