26 ianuarie 1989. Ultima zi de naștere a lui Nicolae Ceaușescu. Ce scriau ziarele „Scînteia”, „Scînteia tineretului” și „Sportul” pe primele pagini - FOTO

epa05223199 A black and white photo showing Elena (L) and Nicolae Ceausescu (R) posing at Nicolae's study desk is part of a photo exhibition in the empty swimming pool at the 'Palatul Primaverii (Spring Palace) Museum', in Bucharest, 20 March 2016. Built in the 60s, Palatul Primaverii', or Spring Palace, was the private residence of Nicolae Ceausescu, his wife Elena Ceausescu and their children, Valentin, Zoe and Nicu during the entire period of Ceausescu dicatorship (1965-1989). The villa consists of two floors and a basement with a total of 80 rooms. After Ceausescu came into power as Romania's President, the building was enlarged between 1970 and 1971. For the interior ornamets of the 'Spring Palace' a combination of exotic and native woods were used: mahogany, rosewood, African pear, Canadian cherry as well as oak, sycamore, cherry and walnut. Most of the interior spaces were decorated in a neo-Classic and neo-Renaissance style. The residence of the late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was closed to the public eye for more than 25 years. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT