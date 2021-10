File photo dated April 12, 2020 of the Easter mass in Lille, France. The head of an independent commission investigating child sexual abuse in the French Catholic church has said about 3,000 paedophiles have operated inside the institution since 1950. Days before publication of its report, Jean-Marc Sauvé said the commission’s investigations had uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophile priests or other church members, adding that this was “a minimum estimate”. Photo by Julie Sebadelha/ABACAPRESS.COM