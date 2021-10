Gloanțe reale, ridicate de pe platoul de filmare unde Alec Baldwin ucis-o accidental pe Halyna Hutchins. Ce spun anchetatorii

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks to the press on October 27, 2021, about the criminal investigation regarding the fatal shooting and wounding of crew members on the set of the movie "Rust," in Santa Fe, New Mexico Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin, who shot dead a cinematographer and wounded a director on the set of his latest movie, have not been ruled out, the local district attorney said on October 27, 2021. An investigation into last Thursday's fatal shooting has recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set in New Mexico, Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters, adding detectives believe they were a mix of blanks, dummies and live rounds.,Image: 640149127, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia