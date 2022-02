epa09790005 Ukrainian refugees arrive by Ukrainian passenger train at the Warszawa Wschodnia (Warsaw East) train station in Warsaw, Poland, 27 February 2022. Poland is expecting thousands of Ukrainian refugees to cross the country's border in the days to come, as about 200,000 had already entered Poland by the fourth day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the interior minister has said. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak POLAND OUT