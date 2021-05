epa09186850 Afghan girls attend Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, Afghanistan, 09 May 2021. The death toll from a bomb attack near a secondary school for girls in Kabul climbed to 50, Afghanistan's interior ministry said 09 May. Violence has surged in recent weeks in Afghanistan, especially since May 1, the date when all US and NATO forces were supposed to have been out of Afghanistan under the agreement the Taliban signed last year with the then-president of the United States, Donald Trump. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE