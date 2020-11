epa08783057 A medical staff takes a nasa swab sample for a free COVID-19 rapid test, provided throughout the day by the Hellenic National Public Health Organization to citizens, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 29 October 2020. In a further steep record rise of infections, Greece confirmed 1,547 new coronavirus cases on 28 October, from 1,259 the previous day. Northern Greece currently leads in the spread of coronavirus infections, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias stated. EPA-EFE/NIKOS ARVANITIDIS