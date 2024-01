January 29, 2024, Argenteuil, Ile De France, France: Tractors seen blocking the A15 highway on the outskirts of Paris, during the farmers' strike. Following the French farmers' strike, the beginning of the week was marked by the blocking of eight of the main access points to the French capital. In Argenteuil, north of Paris, around 30 tractors blocked the A15 highway.,Image: 841700829, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no