A început demolarea „Zidului Rușinii”, linia de demarcație dintre bogații și săracii din Lima, capitala statului Peru

LIMA, PERU - JULY 9: A view of the 10-kilometer wall that separates the most exclusive and prosperous areas in the district of Santiago de Surco from an economically disadvantaged zone in the district of San Juan de Miraflores on July 9, 2023 in Lima, Peru. The construction of the wall began in the 1980s as a measure to prevent invasions prompted by terrorism, but it has now become a symbol of class division in the city of Lima. While property values on one side can reach up to $5 million, on the other side, where basic services are lacking, property values peak at a maximum of $300.