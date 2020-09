Ferrari Press Agency Ref 8796 Thrones 1 03/01/2018 See Ferrari text Picture must credit: Royal Mail Hit TV series Game of Thrones is being immortalised with a set of stamps issued by the UK’s Royal Mail.The 15 first class stamps have been issued to mark the significant British contribution to the production of the award-winning HBO sword and sorcery drama.The series is set on the fictional continent of Westeros and incorporates many plot lines and a conflict among several noble families each claiming the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms. The stamps depict photographic representations of central characters from across all seven seasons in the Game of Thrones’ series. Each stamp is centred on an individual character and features a montage of images from the series. The result is a set of ten bespoke images that embody the crux of each character’s story. Characters featured on the stamps are: Sansa Stark; Jon Snow; Eddard Stark; Olenna Tyrell; Tywin Lannister; Tyrion Lannister; Cersei Lannister; Arya Stark; Jamie Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen. A sheet of five additional stamps features the non-human characters in the series including: the Night King and White Walkers; Giants; Direwolves; Dragons and the Iron Throne itself. he Game of Thrones production involves a very significant British contribution. Principal filming of the series is at Titanic Studios in Belfast, at the Linen Hill Film Studio in Banbridge and on location elsewhere in Northern Ireland, with additional filming in Scotland and European locations including Malta, Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Spain. Additionally, the acclaimed cast is predominantly British and Irish, and British expertise is to the fore in many areas of the production, including award-winning costume design and prosthetic special effects. Fans can pre-order the stamps by visiting royalmail.comIn addition to the stamps there is an extensive range of prod