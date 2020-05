epa08441550 (FILE) - French novellist Jean-Loup Dabadie attends the funeral ceremony of the late French actor Jean Rochefort at Saint Thomas d'Aquin church in Paris, France, 13 October 2017 (reissued 24 May 2020). Media reports citing the French paper 'Figaro' state that Dabadie died earlier on 24 May 2020 at the age of 81 years. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT