epa09346226 (FILE) - Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, spokesperson for the Verstappen parents, talks to the press during the substantive handling of the lawsuit against Jos B., who is suspected of kidnapping, abusing and killing Nicky Verstappen, in Maastricht, the Netherlands, 28 September 2020 (reissued 15 July 2021). According to a statement of the family, Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries has died after being shot in Amsterdam on 06 July 2021. He was 64 years old. EPA-EFE/Marcel Van Hoorn