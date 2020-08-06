Actrița Alyssa Milano, despre suferința cauzată de coronavirus: “Am crezut că voi muri”

Vedeta de la Hollywood spune că nu a fost niciodată atât de bolnavă: “Totul mă durea, nu puteam respira, aveam dureri de cap teribile, vărsături, febră”. Își pierduse și mirosul. “Am crezut că voi muri”, explică actrița.
Și după ce a avut două teste negative, Alyssa a mai avut simptome, precum amețeli, dificultăți de respirație sau probleme la stomac.
Simțeam că un elefant stătea pe pieptul meu. Nu puteam să respir. Am slăbit 9 kilograme în două săptămâni. Durerile de cap au fost oribile.Alyssa Milano, despre cele mai grele două săptămâni din viața ei:
“Testele pot fi greșite, nu cunoști numărul adevărat de infecții”, a explicat Milano.
“Vreau să știți că această boală nu e o farsă”
Ea va dona acum plasmă, sperând să-i ajute pe alți bolnavi de coronavirus.
“Păstrează distanța și poartă mască”, e sfatul actriței.
Vreau să știți, această boală nu este o farsă. Am crezut că mor. Am simțit că mor.Alyssa Milano:
Numeroși adepți i-au mulțumit lui Milano pentru postarea ei de pe Instagram, inclusiv Reese Witherspoon și Chelsea Handler.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldnt breathe. I couldnt keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we dont know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I dont want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
