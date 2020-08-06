Vedeta de la Hollywood spune că nu a fost niciodată atât de bolnavă: “Totul mă durea, nu puteam respira, aveam dureri de cap teribile, vărsături, febră”. Își pierduse și mirosul. “Am crezut că voi muri”, explică actrița.

Și după ce a avut două teste negative, Alyssa a mai avut simptome, precum amețeli, dificultăți de respirație sau probleme la stomac.

Simțeam că un elefant stătea pe pieptul meu. Nu puteam să respir. Am slăbit 9 kilograme în două săptămâni. Durerile de cap au fost oribile.

Alyssa Milano, despre cele mai grele două săptămâni din viața ei:

“Testele pot fi greșite, nu cunoști numărul adevărat de infecții”, a explicat Milano.

“Vreau să știți că această boală nu e o farsă”

Ea va dona acum plasmă, sperând să-i ajute pe alți bolnavi de coronavirus.

Actrița Alyssa Milano, despre suferința cauzată de coronavirus: “Am crezut că voi muri”
Alyssa Milano, la a 76-a ediție Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hilton Hotel, 2019.

“Păstrează distanța și poartă mască”, e sfatul actriței.

Vreau să știți, această boală nu este o farsă. Am crezut că mor. Am simțit că mor.

Alyssa Milano:

Numeroși adepți i-au mulțumit lui Milano pentru postarea ei de pe Instagram, inclusiv Reese Witherspoon și Chelsea Handler.

View this post on Instagram

This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldnt breathe. I couldnt keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we dont know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I dont want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on

Milano a promovat hashtagul #MeToo (“și eu”) în 2017, când a devenit cunoscut scandalul de abuzuri în care a fost implicat producătorului de film Harvey Weinstein.

Elena Ceauşescu a vizitat Facultatea de Chimie, iar liftul NU mergea. Etajele Universităţii erau URIAȘE... ce-a urmat pare ireal, dar e cât se poate de adevărat
PARTENERI - GSP.RO
Elena Ceauşescu a vizitat Facultatea de Chimie, iar liftul NU mergea. Etajele Universităţii erau URIAȘE... ce-a urmat pare ireal, dar e cât se poate de adevărat
S-a întâmplat azi-noapte, la priveghiul lui Emi Pian! Gestul care i-a șocat pe toți cei prezenți
PARTENERI - PLAYTECH.RO
S-a întâmplat azi-noapte, la priveghiul lui Emi Pian! Gestul care i-a șocat pe toți cei prezenți
Horoscop 6 august 2020. Berbecii simt nevoia să își recapete, măcar parțial, echilibrul
HOROSCOP
Horoscop 6 august 2020. Berbecii simt nevoia să își recapete, măcar parțial, echilibrul
Parteneri
Parteneri
RECOMANDĂRI
TRENDING NEWS
PARTENERI
PARTENERI
ULTIMELE ȘTIRI
   
Urmărește cel mai nou VIDEO
Știri
Ovidiu Hoban, campion cu CFR Cluj, povestește ce a simțit după ce a primit testul pozitiv la COVID: Atunci a început calvarul