Kherson residents evacuated from Kherson carry luggage after their arrival to Oleshky, Kherson region, Ukraine, 25 October 2022. The authorities of the Kherson region announced the mass displacement of residents of several municipalities, including the city of Kherson, to the left bank of the Dnieper. According to the Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo, this is necessary because of the increased frequency of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as in connection with the threat of flooding of the territories due to the possible destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. According to the deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov, about 32,000 people were transported to the other side of the Dnipro river. EPA-EFE/STRINGER