epa09680922 Afghan women and activists hold a banner during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, 12 January 2022. The protesters demanded for food, jobs, and education for girls. The Islamist militia, which returned to power in Kabul on 15 Augus?t 2021, has banned women from work and girls from secondary schools. In the last three months of their rule, the Taliban have suppressed several women? protests in Kabul and other Afghan provinces. EPA-EFE/STR