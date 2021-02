epa08998650 An employee holds a packet of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Hajdu-Bihar County Department of Public Health in Debrecen, Hungary, 09 February 2021. Hungary received 40,800 doses of the vaccine and will start the inoculatioon of adults aged 18-60 years. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI HUNGARY OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES