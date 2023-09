JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 02: People, holding banners, stage a protest against energy crisis after electricity outages for long periods of time in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 02, 2023. The demonstrators, gathered in front of the national electricity supply and supply company Eskom building and chanted anti-government slogans, demanded a solution to the power cuts. Ihsaan Haffejee / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 753600434, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no