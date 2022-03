Agenția de știri a Rusiei scrie că „refugiații ucraineni sunt noii sclavi ai Europei” și că fetele sunt luate ca să devină „sclave sexuale”

epa09837636 Refugees from Ukraine queue to the PESEL number issuance point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, 20 March 2022. Polish president Duda has signed into law an amended bill on assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. Under the bill, refugees from Ukraine will receive the PESEL (Universal Electronic System for Registration of the Population) national identification number. Since 24 February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, over two million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, according to figures reported by the Border Guard on 20 March. EPA-EFE/PIOTR NOWAK POLAND OUT