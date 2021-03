epa09010564 View of the first boxes with the Sputnik V vaccines upon their arrival at the Maiquetia International Airport, near Caracas, Venezuela, 13 February 2021. A first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19 arrived on 13 February at the Maiquetía International Airport, which serves Caracas, on a plane from Moscow of the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa, as part of the contract established between Venezuela and Russia for ten million doses. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PEÑA R