epa09283057 Russian people stand in line waiting to receive an injection of Russia's Sputnik V Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19 at the vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM in Moscow, Russia, 18 June 2021. Over the past 24 hours, 9,056 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been detected in Moscow, which has become a new absolute record since the beginning of the pandemic. Mass entertainment events with more than 1,000 participants are prohibited in Moscow, while dance floors and fan zones for football fans are being closed. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY