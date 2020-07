epa08541659 (FILE) - Indian Bollywood actress and 'Longines' brand ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smiles during the launch of a master collection by Swiss watch brand Longines in Bangalore, India, 20 December 2017 (reissued 12 July 2020). According to media reports, Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for coronavirus, a day after Rai's husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, both also actors, were admitted to hospital for Covid-19. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV