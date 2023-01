FILE US actor Alec Baldwin at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2022 (reissued 19 January 2023). Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on a film set when he fired a prop gun, Santa Fe's District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced in a statement 19 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES