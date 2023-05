May 2, 2023, Agri, Turkey: People attend a campaign event by Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured), presidential candidate from the Turkish oppositionâ„¢s six-party alliance speaks during a campaign event ahead of the 14 May general election, in Agri, Turkey, 2 May 2023. (Credit Image: © Alp Eren Kaya/Depo Photos via ZUMA Press Wire)