epa08870117 Ranjan Shukla, accompanied by her husband Dr Hari Shukla, receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs, administered by retired nurse Suzanne Medows, at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastley, Britain, 08 December 2020. The UK started the largest immunisation programme in the country's history. Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over will begin receiving the jab protecting against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Owen Humphreys / POOL