epa10172321 Messages of condolences and floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II are left at the gates of Government House Sydney in Sydney, Australia, 09 September 2022. According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT