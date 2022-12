epa10248980 Russian women walk past pictures of servicemen who fought in Ukraine during a street exhibition 'Heroes with an eternal Russian heart in Moscow, Russia, 17 October 2022. Moscow mayor Sobyanin announced that the recruiting office closes on 17 October as the tasks of partial mobilization in Moscow have been completed in full. Russian President Putin had signed a decree on partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, with mobilization activities starting on 21 September. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared as a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV